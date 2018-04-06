26-year-old man convicted of murder after Porterville party shooting

A Porterville man was convicted of first degree murder in Tulare Superior Court on Friday, according to the Tulare County District Attorney's office.
John Moisa IV, 26, was convicted of fatally shooting a man at a Porterville party on Aug. 25, 2013.
Moisa attended the party with his family, and around 1:30 a.m., got into a disagreement with a man, the district attorney's office said.
He followed the man outside, where he shot him six times with a revolver. The man was shot mostly in the back, and died shortly after.
Moisa fled the scene and ditched the gun, the district attorney's office said, but was arrested the next day.
He was convicted of first degree premeditated murder with a special allegation of intentional discharge of a firearm, the district attorney's office said.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 14; Moisa faces 50 years to life in prison.
