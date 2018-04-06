New Fresno State coach arrives in Bulldog-themed private plane owned by alum

A turboprop private owned by almond farmer Marvin Meyers was used to bring new Fresno State basketball coach Justin Hutson to town. The plane is painted in Bulldog colors.
There was lots of fun Saturday for neighborhood kids at the Calwa Recreation Center in Fresno during their Easter egg hunt. More than 2,000 Easter eggs were scattered for the kids thanks to local community groups.