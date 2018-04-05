FAX bus dangles over canal after collision with big rig

A Fresno FAX mass transit bus and a big rig collided at Maple and North avenues Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Jim Guy The Fresno Bee
Easter egg hunt captured by drone in Calwa

There was lots of fun Saturday for neighborhood kids at the Calwa Recreation Center in Fresno during their Easter egg hunt. More than 2,000 Easter eggs were scattered for the kids thanks to local community groups.