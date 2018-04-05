New Fresno State basketball coach says playing tough defense pays off

In a 2016 interview with San Diego TV station Fox5, San Diego State assistant men's basketball coach Justin Hutson talks about the importance of playing tough defense. Hutson has been hired as head coach of Fresno State's men's team.
Courtesy of Fox5 San Diego
Easter egg hunt captured by drone in Calwa

There was lots of fun Saturday for neighborhood kids at the Calwa Recreation Center in Fresno during their Easter egg hunt. More than 2,000 Easter eggs were scattered for the kids thanks to local community groups.