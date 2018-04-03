Baby girl thrown from car in fatal Tulare County collision

A 5-month-old girl was not restrained when she was thrown from a car in a fatal Tulare County collision Monday evening, the California Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.
The crash happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Road 124 and Avenue 256 near Visalia. The CHP did not identify the baby, pending release of her identity by the Tulare County Coroner.
Never miss a local story.
According to investigators, Amanda Goldsberry, 25, of Tulare was stopped on 124 at the intersection with 256 in a 2005 Chevrolet before she pulled into the intersection into the path of a 2004 Honda driven westbound on 256 by Claudia De Torres, 44, of Porterville.
De Torres was unable to avoid colliding with the left rear of the Chevrolet. The impact sent the Honda into eastbound 256, where it collided head-on with a 2009 Nissan driven by Patricia Mendoza, 30, of Tulare. The Honda spun upon impact and collided again with the Nissan, and the baby was thrown from the Honda and died at the scene.
Comments