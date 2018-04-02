'Punish a Muslim Day' has no credible threat for Fresno City College students

April 3 is "Punish a Muslim Day," which seems like it must be a hoax.
The threats of violence against Muslims on April 3 began circulating in London last month and it has raised concerns in communities across the United States.
And at Fresno City College, where officials were alerted the potential threat by an instructor who was concerned about her students and their fears.
In a statement on Tuesday, FCC president Carol Goldsmith said there is no credible threat to students on campus is relation to the letters. That is according to the Sacramento Regional Threat Assessment Center, which deals in preventing terrorist attacks and related activities. While the threats in the letters have been widely spread through social media, the group found no credible threat in this region.
"This kind of vigilant action is we would like our faculty and staff to initiate when they become aware of these kinds of threats or situations," Goldsmith wrote.
The letters and fliers calling for "Punish a Muslim Day" can be seen on social media. They include a system that awards points to specific acts of violence; 25 points for pulling off a woman’s head scarf, 500 points for murdering a Muslim and 1,000 for bombing a mosque, according to The New York Times.
Muslim comedian Hasan Minhaj made the letters the subject of his spot on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" last week.
