Man shot in leg near Poverello House

Fresno police are on the lookout for a suspect they say shot a man Sunday afternoon in the leg near the Poverello House, according to Lt. Stephen Viveros.
A 58-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg after what police are calling a large disturbance on F Street and Santa Clara Avenue around 1 p.m. Sunday.
Viveros said it was a "chaotic scene" when officers arrived, with multiple people in the road fighting. One man allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it at the man, who Viveros says lives in the area. The man was visiting friends, Viveros said.
Police initially believed the suspect, described as a Hispanic male with a large build, ran into the Poverello House nearby, and a helicopter hovered in the area, searching. Viveros said they now believe the man fled in another vehicle, leaving the car he was driving at the scene.
A black car remained at the scene, and Viveros said the vehicles windows had been smashed using a weapon other than a gun.
It is not clear at this time if the victim was targeted or just caught up in the fight, Viveros said. "A lot of witnesses are very cooperative which is very good for our investigation," he said.
