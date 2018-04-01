Overflow crowds at Easter mass at St. John's Cathedral

Fr. Gonzalo Siller-Ramirez, paroquial Vicar at St. John’s Cathedral Church, talks about the significance of Easter in today’s society.
John Walker The Fresno Bee
Easter egg hunt captured by drone in Calwa

Local

Easter egg hunt captured by drone in Calwa

There was lots of fun Saturday for neighborhood kids at the Calwa Recreation Center in Fresno during their Easter egg hunt. More than 2,000 Easter eggs were scattered for the kids thanks to local community groups.

Tow truck

Latest News

Tow truck

Police helicopter, three detective cars follow Mercedes pursuing tow truck in Fresno.

Homeless Task Force

Latest News

Homeless Task Force

The Fresno Police Homeless Task Force cleaned up a homeless camp under Highway 41 at Santa Fe Avenue and Ventura Street on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

Black Panther trailer

Latest News

Black Panther trailer

T'Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.