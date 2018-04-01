Overflow crowds at Easter mass at St. John's Cathedral

There was lots of fun Saturday for neighborhood kids at the Calwa Recreation Center in Fresno during their Easter egg hunt. More than 2,000 Easter eggs were scattered for the kids thanks to local community groups.
The attorney who filed a federal racketeering civil lawsuit contends Ronald Moore, the plaintiff in more than 250 ADA lawsuits, is seen in surveillance video in activity that shows he is not disabled. The videos are part of court evidence.
Jose Carlos Ramirez won the World Boxing Council super lightweight title at Madison Square Garden in New York just over a week ago. Now he's the grand marshal of the parade in his honor and in his hometown of Avenal last Sunday (March 25) afternoon.