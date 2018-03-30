See Yosemite's waterfalls after weeks of rain and snow

Breast cancer survivor Angela Moreno offers free shampoo and styling for other cancer patients, paying it forward and making their life a little easier. Moreno posted her offer on Facebook and is surprised how quickly word has spread about her offer.
More than 20,000 people from across the state and country gathered in Livingston for the Hola Mohalla Sikh Festival on Sunday March 25, 2018. Festival goers celebrated Sikhism, the world's fifth-largest religion, which promotes compassion and unity.
The San Joaquin Valley Antique Fly Wheelers club’s demonstration at the Antiques & Collectibles Fair in Old Town Clovis educates and entertains young and old with their restored farm engines, commonly known as “hit and miss,” for the sounds they make
People of all ages came out for the annual Fres Yes Fest held at Tioga Sequoia Brewery in downtown Fresno. Even dogs, both big and small, were welcomed at the festivities Saturday. There was lots of food, drinks and live music.
The old Central Valley Cheese factory dating to the late 1920s and early 1930s would be razed to enlarge a parking lot for trucks making deliveries to the nearby Producer’s Dairy on Belmont Avenue. While the buildings at Belmont and Roosevelt avenues are not on the city’s local register of historic resources, some advocates say they should be and argue that an environmental impact report neglects the importance of the buildings.
A small group of protesters blocked the entrance to a Producers Dairy lot on Belmont and Roosevelt avenues on Wednesday, March 21 to put pressure on the business to save two historic buildings on the site.
The railroad underpass on Maroa Avenue north of Shields Avenue in Fresno is notorious for flooding in heavy rainstorms and catching unsuspecting motorists in its depths. It happened again Thursday morning, March 22, 2018.