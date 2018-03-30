See Yosemite's waterfalls after weeks of rain and snow

All that rain and snow in recent weeks has made Yosemite's waterfalls awe-inspiring.
Aleksandra Appleton
Old Central Valley Cheese factory faces demolition

Local

The old Central Valley Cheese factory dating to the late 1920s and early 1930s would be razed to enlarge a parking lot for trucks making deliveries to the nearby Producer’s Dairy on Belmont Avenue. While the buildings at Belmont and Roosevelt avenues are not on the city’s local register of historic resources, some advocates say they should be and argue that an environmental impact report neglects the importance of the buildings.

Car stuck in flooded Fresno railroad underpass

Local

The railroad underpass on Maroa Avenue north of Shields Avenue in Fresno is notorious for flooding in heavy rainstorms and catching unsuspecting motorists in its depths. It happened again Thursday morning, March 22, 2018.