Vietnam War veterans honored on a day just for them

Several dozen veterans were honored during a ceremony Thursday, March 29 at the VA Central California Health Care System hospital on Vietnam War Veterans Day.
John Walker The Fresno Bee
Tow truck

Police helicopter, three detective cars follow Mercedes pursuing tow truck in Fresno.

Homeless Task Force

The Fresno Police Homeless Task Force cleaned up a homeless camp under Highway 41 at Santa Fe Avenue and Ventura Street on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

Black Panther trailer

T'Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

Sheriff speaks on jail homicide

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims on Monday, March 26, 2018 said that after an investigation and autopsy that the death of a Fresno County Jail inmate has been ruled a homicide.