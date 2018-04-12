Dinner in downtown Fresno: Restaurants aim for the evening crowd

If elected governor, Travis Allen, a Republican running to be California's governor, would make some sweeping changes, including derailing high-speed rail, repealing the gas tax and getting rid of the state's sanctuary status.
The Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a hearing on April 10. Sen. Diane Feinstein questioned Zuckerberg on Facebook’s efforts to prevent foreign interference in elections.
Paul Loeffler, the play-by-play announcer for Fresno State sports, discusses the power of prayer and how signing up to become an organ donor can help. Loeffler recently donated one of his kidneys to a friend, Michael Alexander of Fresno.
As rain poured in downtown Fresno on Saturday, about 2,000 cyclists participated in the California Classic Weekend, in one of three marathons – Century Ride (100 Miles), Metric Ride (60 Miles), and Mini Metric (35 Miles).
In a 2016 interview with San Diego TV station Fox5, San Diego State assistant men's basketball coach Justin Hutson talks about the importance of playing tough defense. Hutson has been hired as head coach of Fresno State's men's team.