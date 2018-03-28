Tow truck driver pursued by angry car owner. Police detectives, helicopter join the chase

A Fresno tow truck driver was chased through Fresno and nearly to Sanger on Wednesday, with detectives and a police helicopter joining the pursuit, after he hauled away an illegally parked car.
No arrests were made after members of the police stolen car team pulled over the truck and the following Mercedes at Leonard Avenue and Highway 180 and sorted out events, said Sgt. Doug Goertzen.
The incident began about 11 a.m. at an apartment complex near Belmont Avenue and First Street, after the driver was sent to tow away a car parked in a restricted area.
After the tow truck driver hooked up the Audi and began driving away, the apparent owner and two other people jumped in the Mercedes in pursuit. The tow truck driver called police and reported that the Mercedes was trying to box him in, so he jumped on eastbound 180 to escape. The Mercedes followed as several auto theft detectives in unmarked vehicles joined in, along with the helicopter.
After the convoy pulled off on Leonard, police handcuffed the Mercedes driver and passengers, but ended up releasing everyone with no charges filed, putting it down to an apparent misunderstanding.
