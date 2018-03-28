Man killed in two-vehicle Kerman crash identified

A 30-year-old man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Kerman on Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Troy Goad of Kerman.
Goad died at the scene of the crash, at the intersection of Church and Siskiyou avenues.
California Highway Patrol said Goad was traveling westbound on Church Avenue just before 3 p.m. when his Jeep Cherokee collided with the front right side of a Chevrolet Camaro traveling northbound on Siskiyou Avenue, driven by Amirk Singh, 42, of Kerman. Singh was treated at Madera Community Hospital for minor injuries.
Officials initially reported the Camaro struck the driver's side of the Jeep, causing it to overturn and roll multiple times.
CHP said it's not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
California Highway Patrol spokesman Victor Taylor said there are no stop signs at the intersection where the crash occurred, but there is a precautionary sign advising motorists that they are approaching a T intersection.
