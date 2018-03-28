Clovis vs. Buchanan Easter Softball Classic highlights

Jose Carlos Ramirez won the World Boxing Council super lightweight title at Madison Square Garden in New York just over a week ago. Now he's the grand marshal of the parade in his honor and in his hometown of Avenal last Sunday (March 25) afternoon.
Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that
A 23-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot in a central Fresno parking lot Sunday, March 25, 2018, Lt. David Ramsey said. The victim was sitting in a yellow Mustang with his brother when the suspect opened fire.
Among the once-popular, prominent restaurants and business that sit empty while looking for new tenants include the Elephant Bar Restaurant, Chevys Tex Mex, The Daily Grill, Taps and Tacos, and Wilson’s Motorcycles.
The San Joaquin Valley Antique Fly Wheelers club’s demonstration at the Antiques & Collectibles Fair in Old Town Clovis educates and entertains young and old with their restored farm engines, commonly known as “hit and miss,” for the sounds they make
People of all ages came out for the annual Fres Yes Fest held at Tioga Sequoia Brewery in downtown Fresno. Even dogs, both big and small, were welcomed at the festivities Saturday. There was lots of food, drinks and live music.
About 2,000 makeup lovers – many wearing vivid eyeshadow covering all the colors of the rainbow – waited hours in a line that stretched from the cosmetics store Morphe to Forever 21 at Fashion Fair Mall in hopes of meeting their favorite YouTube cele
A long line formed early at Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno CA as fans of popular makeup artist Jeffree Star hoped for a chance to meet him at the opening of the cosmetics store Morphe on Saturday, March 24, 2018.