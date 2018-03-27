Avenal community welcomes home world boxing champion Jose Ramirez

Jose Carlos Ramirez won the World Boxing Council super lightweight title at Madison Square Garden in New York just over a week ago. Now he's the grand marshal of the parade in his honor and in his hometown of Avenal last Sunday (March 25) afternoon.
Avenal community welcomes home world boxing champion Jose Ramirez.
Sheriff speaks on jail homicide

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims on Monday, March 26, 2018 said that after an investigation and autopsy that the death of a Fresno County Jail inmate has been ruled a homicide.

Jeffree Star updated

About 2,000 makeup lovers – many wearing vivid eyeshadow covering all the colors of the rainbow – waited hours in a line that stretched from the cosmetics store Morphe to Forever 21 at Fashion Fair Mall in hopes of meeting their favorite YouTube cele