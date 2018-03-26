Crowd trouble marred Mexico’s 3-0 win over Iceland at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on March 23, 2018, with footage showing an altercation that nearly led to a fan being thrown from an upper tier. @MannyAndrade13 via Storyful
Video captures soccer fan nearly being tossed from upper tier of Levi's Stadium after fight breaks out

By David Caraccio

March 26, 2018 07:08 AM

A soccer game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara turned ugly Friday night as dozens of police cars and a helicopter responded to fights breaking out when Mexico took on Iceland.

Nearly 70,000 fans were ordered to leave after the game or they would be subject to arrest, according to NBC Bay Area news station.

Several fights broke out in the stands and video taken by one fan shows a person nearly thrown off the upper tier of the stadium, home to the San Francisco 49ers.

Mexico won the exhibition match 3-0.

