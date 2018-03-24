FresYes Fest keeps growing, offering fun for all ages

People of all ages came out for the annual Fres Yes Fest held at Tioga Sequoia Brewery in downtown Fresno. Even dogs, both big and small, were welcomed at the festivities Saturday. There was lots of food, drinks and live music.
Bryant-Jon Anteola
Car stuck in flooded Fresno railroad underpass

The railroad underpass on Maroa Avenue north of Shields Avenue in Fresno is notorious for flooding in heavy rainstorms and catching unsuspecting motorists in its depths. It happened again Thursday morning, March 22, 2018.