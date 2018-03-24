Two-time NFL All-Pro Lorenzo Neal sends message with youth football camp

Lorenzo Neal and Fresno Police partnered up to hold a youth football camp at Fresno City College's Ratcliffe Stadium on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Anthony Galaviz The Fresno Bee
Car stuck in flooded Fresno railroad underpass

Local

Car stuck in flooded Fresno railroad underpass

The railroad underpass on Maroa Avenue north of Shields Avenue in Fresno is notorious for flooding in heavy rainstorms and catching unsuspecting motorists in its depths. It happened again Thursday morning, March 22, 2018.