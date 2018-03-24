DineOut Along the Road in San Luis Obispo

Join us as we explore what to eat and what to see in San Luis Obispo, California.
Ray O’Canto
Car stuck in flooded Fresno railroad underpass

Local

Car stuck in flooded Fresno railroad underpass

The railroad underpass on Maroa Avenue north of Shields Avenue in Fresno is notorious for flooding in heavy rainstorms and catching unsuspecting motorists in its depths. It happened again Thursday morning, March 22, 2018.