Jeffree Star fans in line to see him in Fresno share what they've learned from the beauty superstar

Hundreds waited in line to meet YouTube star and makeup artist Jeffree Star at a new store at Fresno's Fashion Fair on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Some talk about what they've learned from Star.
Chueyee Yang The Fresno Bee
Car stuck in flooded Fresno railroad underpass

Local

Car stuck in flooded Fresno railroad underpass

The railroad underpass on Maroa Avenue north of Shields Avenue in Fresno is notorious for flooding in heavy rainstorms and catching unsuspecting motorists in its depths. It happened again Thursday morning, March 22, 2018.