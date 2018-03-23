Fresno DACA recipient hoping to live and work in the United States, the only country he has ever known

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado, editor-in-chief of The Collegian newspaper at Fresno State, is a Dreamer living in fear of deportation under the current divided government.
Craig Kohlruss
Car stuck in flooded Fresno railroad underpass

Local

Car stuck in flooded Fresno railroad underpass

The railroad underpass on Maroa Avenue north of Shields Avenue in Fresno is notorious for flooding in heavy rainstorms and catching unsuspecting motorists in its depths. It happened again Thursday morning, March 22, 2018.

Gang's Back ... is back.

Latest News

Gang's Back ... is back.

In the early '80s, Fresno funk/soul band Gang's Back had a record deal, two songs on the Billboard charts and was touring the world. The band is back to headline this year's FresYes Fest at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company.

Fresno Unified will review its dress code

Education

Fresno Unified will review its dress code

Superintendent Bob Nelson announced Monday the Fresno Unified Schooo District Board will review the district's dress code policies. Board President Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas apologized to the Tenaya Middle School student who was pulled from class.