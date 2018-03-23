Cleanup after heavy flooding stalls cars at Fresno intersection

The railroad underpass on Maroa Avenue north of Shields Avenue in Fresno is notorious for flooding in heavy rainstorms and catching unsuspecting motorists in its depths. It happened again Thursday morning, March 22, 2018.
In the early '80s, Fresno funk/soul band Gang's Back had a record deal, two songs on the Billboard charts and was touring the world. The band is back to headline this year's FresYes Fest at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company.
Superintendent Bob Nelson announced Monday the Fresno Unified Schooo District Board will review the district's dress code policies. Board President Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas apologized to the Tenaya Middle School student who was pulled from class.