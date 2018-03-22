Thong Vang says he fired in self defense

Thong Vong describes why he shot two correctional officers in the Fresno County Jail lobby in September 2016.
Car stuck in flooded Fresno railroad underpass

The railroad underpass on Maroa Avenue north of Shields Avenue in Fresno is notorious for flooding in heavy rainstorms and catching unsuspecting motorists in its depths. It happened again Thursday morning, March 22, 2018.

Gang's Back ... is back.

In the early '80s, Fresno funk/soul band Gang's Back had a record deal, two songs on the Billboard charts and was touring the world. The band is back to headline this year's FresYes Fest at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company.

Fresno Unified will review its dress code

Superintendent Bob Nelson announced Monday the Fresno Unified Schooo District Board will review the district's dress code policies. Board President Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas apologized to the Tenaya Middle School student who was pulled from class.