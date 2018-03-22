Merced man killed a grandmother in a DUI crash, a jury says. He's going to prison now

A 32-year-old Merced man found guilty of second-degree murder has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.
Victor Santos Garcia, who was 29 at the time, was intoxicated while driving when 67-year-old Elena Maciel Garcia, of Newman, was killed in a head-on collision on March 30, 2016, outside of Atwater.
He was identified in the past as Victor Garcia Santos but prosecutors corrected that Thursday.
He was sentenced last Friday by Judge Carol Ash, officials said in a news release. A Merced County jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and driving while intoxicated with gross negligence on Jan.19.
The night of the crash, Santos Garcia was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe west on Highway 140 near Central Avenue at 103 mph in 55 mph zone, the release said. Moments before the crash he was reported driving “recklessly” and “erratically,” according to California Highway Patrol.
Santos Garcias' blood-alcohol level was measured at about 0.17 percent, more than twice the legal limit, and was driving on a suspended license. He was flown to a Modesto hospital with major injuries.
Maciel Garcia, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla east “at or near the speed limit” when they crashed head-on, officials said.
Santos Garcia had two prior DUI arrests before the deadly crash. On Feb. 7, 2016, he was arrested in Merced County with a blood alcohol level of .22 percent. He was also arrested in Madera County on April 22, 2014, where he had a blood-alcohol level of .16 percent, officials have said.
Maciel Garcia is survived by her husband, Jose Manuel Arias Guerra, to whom she was married for nearly 50 years, as well as three children and 10 grandchildren, family members said. She worked for more than 10 years at Cebro Frozen Food in Newman and was described as family members “as the rock of our family” and “an angel.”
