Woman killed late Monday in Highway 168 collision

A Fresno female died late Monday in a four-vehicle collision on eastbound Highway 168 at Shields Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The victim's name and age were withheld pending notification of family. The CHP said the crash happened about 11:45 p.m. as the driver of a 2015 Hyundai, identified as Ramon Medina-Mata, 26 of Fresno was eastbound on 168 when he lost control, drove onto the dirt embankment of the on ramp, then hit a center median wall before coming to rest in the right lane, blocking traffic.
The female, driving a 1998 Acura, slammed into the Hyundai and died at the scene.
Marina Jurica Preston, 40, of Fresno, driving a 2015 Toyota, andd Daniel Woodward, 36, of Clovis, in a 2016 Dodge, were also involved in the collision, but were not injured.
