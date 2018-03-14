Fire in Fresno damages four apartment units

Firefighters clean up after taking on a apartment blaze at 6600 N. Fresno St. that broke out just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The cause is under investigation, and the amount of financial damage is not yet known.
Highlights from the CIF State wrestling championships March 2-3, 2018, including Buchanan's run to a third straight team title and Seth Nevills of Clovis becoming just the third wrestler in state history to win four individual titles.
A two-alarm fire at the Parks at Fig Garden, an apartment complex near Fruit and Ashlan avenues, damaged one unit but was quickly brought under control, the Fresno Fire Department reported Friday, March 2, 2018.