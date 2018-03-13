Man fatally stabbed in Madera, 19-year-old suspect arrested

One man died and a suspect was arrested Tuesday evening in Madera, after what police say was a family disturbance.
Officers arrived to the 300 block of South I Street to find a 44-year-old man outside the home with multiple stab wounds to his upper body, Madera Police Sgt. Shawn Bushey said.
He died of his wounds while being taken to Community Regional Medical Center, Bushey said.
A 19-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections.
Police haven't said how the suspect may be related to the victim.
