A man broke into this developer's Fresno home – and left with a bloody face

A well-known Fresno developer confronted an alleged burglar over the weekend who reportedly broke into his Fresno home, according to a post he published to Facebook.
Terance Frazier posted Sunday morning that "a meth head" broke into his home as he was relaxing. Along with a picture of a bloodied man being walked away by Fresno County Sheriff's deputies, Frazier stated in his public social media post that the suspect "won’t be back."
Fresno County Sheriff's Lt. Christopher Torres said the man being carried away is Jacob Flanagan. An arrest record shows he is 31 years old and was booked into the Fresno County Jail about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. He was charged with first-degree burglary, Torres said.
Torres did not disclose many details Monday night about the incident due to a limited arrest report. But Frazier told ABC30 that he jumped out of bed in his underwear when he realized the man had broken in Sunday morning. He posted about the incident publicly to Facebook about 11:30 a.m.
"I knew there was no way he was going to get away from me," Frazier told ABC30. His home, in the 4200 block of College Avenue, is located within a county island inside the city.
Lt. Torres said the homeowner, Frazier, detained Flanagan before deputies arrived. Fresno County Sheriff's Sgt. James Dunn told the local TV station that Flanagan may have been on drugs when deputies arrived to arrest him.
According to ABC30, Frazier's children and girlfriend – Fresno City Council President Esmeralda Soria – were home at the time of the alleged break-in.
Frazier did not respond to a message requesting comment.
