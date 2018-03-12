They worked for the county. Deputies say they were stealing home bathroom fixtures

Two Kings County employees have been arrested for alleged burglary, according to the Kings County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies found Jesse Mazuka and Nicolas Cuevas at a home on the 13000 block of 10th Avenue just outside Hanford on Saturday morning after responding to reports of a burglary. When they arrived, Mazuka and Cuevas were allegedly removing items from the vacant home and loading them onto a nearby Toyota pickup, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies said the men had removed the door to the home in order to get inside. They are accused of stealing wood trim and antique bathroom fixtures. The sheriff's office contacted the homeowner, who said he never gave the men permission to enter the residence.
The men also admitted to deputies that they did not get permission to enter the home or take items from it, according to a news release. More items were found at one of the men's home after deputies served a search warrant.
The men were charged with burglary and possession of stolen property, the news release stated. They were booked into the Kings County Jail.
One of the men is no longer employed by the county, the sheriff's office said; the other's job status was not immediately disclosed.
