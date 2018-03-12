Modesto fire engine damaged, intersection closed after crash on Briggsmore Avenue

A Modesto Fire Department engine suffered heavy damage on its front end after being involved in a crash with a vehicle driven by a deaf person.
The collision occurred on Briggsmore Avenue at Carver Road about 12:30 p.m.
There were no reported injuries due to the collision. Briggsmore Avenue was closed to traffic and remained clothes as of 1:20 p.m.
The other vehicle involved suffered major damage.
The fire engine was en route to a Modesto Junior College's west campus, where there was a report of a fire. Authorities said the other vehicle involved was driven by someone who didn't hear the siren.
The fire turned out to be minor.
There was no estimate of the amount of damage caused to the fire engine.
