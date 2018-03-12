More Videos

Mixer truck rolls over in Fresno

Mixer truck rolls over in Fresno

Pause
Jose Ramirez will wear two Fresno jerseys

Jose Ramirez will wear two Fresno jerseys

Police investigate southeast Fresno shooting

Police investigate southeast Fresno shooting

Kids Day hits the streets to benefit Valley Children's Hospital

Kids Day hits the streets to benefit Valley Children's Hospital

Kids Day: Valley Children's Hospital manages pain in ways to avoid addiction to harmful opioids

Kids Day: Valley Children's Hospital manages pain in ways to avoid addiction to harmful opioids

Fire erupts near Edison High

Fire erupts near Edison High

Storm brings plenty of snow play at Goat Meadow

Storm brings plenty of snow play at Goat Meadow

Valley wrestlers dominate at state championships

Valley wrestlers dominate at state championships

Did the refs miss a call that cost Bullard a championship?

Did the refs miss a call that cost Bullard a championship?

Kerman wins first section basketball title in 63 years

Kerman wins first section basketball title in 63 years

Modesto fire engine five was responding to a structure fire call with truck five and struck a car at the intersection of Carver Road and Briggsmore Ave., Monday, March 12th 2018. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com
Modesto fire engine five was responding to a structure fire call with truck five and struck a car at the intersection of Carver Road and Briggsmore Ave., Monday, March 12th 2018. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

Latest News

Modesto fire engine damaged, intersection closed after crash on Briggsmore Avenue

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

March 12, 2018 01:20 PM

A Modesto Fire Department engine suffered heavy damage on its front end after being involved in a crash with a vehicle driven by a deaf person.

The collision occurred on Briggsmore Avenue at Carver Road about 12:30 p.m.

There were no reported injuries due to the collision. Briggsmore Avenue was closed to traffic and remained clothes as of 1:20 p.m.

The other vehicle involved suffered major damage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fire engine was en route to a Modesto Junior College's west campus, where there was a report of a fire. Authorities said the other vehicle involved was driven by someone who didn't hear the siren.

The fire turned out to be minor.

There was no estimate of the amount of damage caused to the fire engine.

We'll have more on this story as soon as information becomes available.

  Comments  