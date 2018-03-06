Kids Day: Valley Children's Hospital manages pain in ways to avoid addiction to harmful opioids

Highlights from the CIF State wrestling championships March 2-3, 2018, including Buchanan's run to a third straight team title and Seth Nevills of Clovis becoming just the third wrestler in state history to win four individual titles.
A two-alarm fire at the Parks at Fig Garden, an apartment complex near Fruit and Ashlan avenues, damaged one unit but was quickly brought under control, the Fresno Fire Department reported Friday, March 2, 2018.
A man was hospitalized a shooting at University Inn, across a street from Fresno State, on Tuesday, Feb. 27. A Fresno officer and suspects exchanged gunfire. Authorities later gathered up vehicles hit by bullets.