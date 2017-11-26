Dashawn Anthony Collins, 25, was arrested hours after he allegedly fled from the area of Clovis Avenue and Kings Canyon Road where a 49-year-old woman was found in the southbound lane of Clovis Avenue.
Dashawn Anthony Collins, 25, was arrested hours after he allegedly fled from the area of Clovis Avenue and Kings Canyon Road where a 49-year-old woman was found in the southbound lane of Clovis Avenue. Fresno Police Department
Dashawn Anthony Collins, 25, was arrested hours after he allegedly fled from the area of Clovis Avenue and Kings Canyon Road where a 49-year-old woman was found in the southbound lane of Clovis Avenue. Fresno Police Department

Latest News

Police make arrest hours after fatal hit and run

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

November 26, 2017 04:44 PM

A man police say fatally hit a woman with his car as she crossed the street in southeast Fresno on Saturday evening has been arrested, said Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez.

Dashawn Anthony Collins, 25, was arrested hours after he allegedly fled from the area of Clovis Avenue and Kings Canyon Road where a 49-year-old woman was found in the southbound lane of Clovis Avenue.

A witness followed his black compact car to a Citibank nearby, said Lt. Carl McKight, but Collins allegedly jumped a fence and officers lost sight, even after calling a helicopter in.

Collins was arrested in southeast Fresno on suspicion of hit and run causing death and driving on a suspended license and without proof of financial responsibility.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A collision reconstruction team was to take over the investigation and determine exactly what happened. The woman, McKnight said, at one point had crossed toward the east side of Clovis Avenue but was returning to the west side of the street.

“Legally in these things, if the (driver) just stopped, it would’ve just been an accident,” McKnight said on Saturday night. “The problem is they took off, which now makes it a crime.”

McKnight said there is no crosswalk where the woman was hit but the street was well-lit. The hit-and-run occurred at about 7 p.m.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Red Wave roar returns in Fresno State win over Boise State

    Fresno State beat Boise State 28-17 in the 2017 regular-season finale. And with the win, the Bulldogs re-energized Bulldog Stadium once again. The Red Wave chanted and cheered. Players danced afterward. And in the end, Fresno State players hoisted the milk can trophy that's awarded to the winner between the two rival schools. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Red Wave roar returns in Fresno State win over Boise State

Red Wave roar returns in Fresno State win over Boise State 2:58

Red Wave roar returns in Fresno State win over Boise State
Hard work pays off for Buchanan girls at state cross country meet 1:19

Hard work pays off for Buchanan girls at state cross country meet
Blackstone Avenue redevelopment could add new life to key street 1:17

Blackstone Avenue redevelopment could add new life to key street

View More Video