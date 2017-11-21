Robert Mugabe resigns as Zimbabwe's president after 37 years

More Videos 1:27 Visually impaired teens thankful to help those in need at Poverello House Pause 12:44 Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 1:35 4,500-calorie meals and other fun Thanksgiving facts 1:15 Fresno State coach Tedford on playing Boise State back-to-back 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 0:57 Breaking glass catches victim's attention. Surveillance video catches two suspects. 1:15 Here are a few casting techniques taught by California Department of Fish and Wildlife 7:21 YHS homecoming parade 2:19 Movie trailer: 'Coco' 0:56 Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned Jacob Mudenda, Speaker of the House of Assembly of the Zimbabwe Parliament, said President Robert Mugabe has resigned on Nov. 21, 2017. Jacob Mudenda, Speaker of the House of Assembly of the Zimbabwe Parliament, said President Robert Mugabe has resigned on Nov. 21, 2017. AP

