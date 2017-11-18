Partridge Family actor and singer David Cassidy is in critical condition with organ failure after checking into a Florida Hospital.
Former teen idol David Cassidy in critical condition with organ failure, reports say

By Monique O. Madan

November 18, 2017 01:42 PM

Actor and singer David Cassidy is in critical condition after checking into a Florida hospital three days ago, his representatives have told multiple media outlets.

The 67-year-old former “Partridge Family” star was taken to the hospital in pain Wednesday, they said.

The actor — who lived in South Florida before moving to California in 2015 — was placed in an induced coma but has since been conscious and surrounded by family, according to the Associated Press.

Cassidy’s representative Jo-Ann Geffen told TMZ that doctors are rushing to get him a liver transplant.

In February, Cassidy announced he has dementia, something both his mother and grandfather battled. Shortly after, he also said he would end his 50-year career.

In recent decades, the teen idol was flooded with personal problems that ranged from substance abuse, bankruptcy, divorce, foreclosure and drunk driving violations.

Cassidy has two adult children, daughter Katie, 30, and son Beau, 26.

