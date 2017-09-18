California exodus? Poll finds voters consider moving due to sky-high housing costs

0:58 'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills Pause

1:09 'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands'

0:46 Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims describes a new online tool for emergencies

0:27 Watch temperatures cool down in the Central Valley this week

0:47 Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley

1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air

0:51 Who is Fresno State's starting quarterback now?

8:48 Into the Deluge: Stories from Hurricane Harvey

1:39 Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together