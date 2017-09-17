‘You may be picking cotton, but I’m picking you” white student’s homecoming sign reads

A high school homecoming proposal has prompted a Burnsville, Minn. high school to issue a letter to disavow the “deeply offensive” social media posting.
The posting includes a photo of a sign one student, who is white, used to ask another student, who is of color, to the dance. It reads “You may be picking cotton, but I’m picking you. Homecoming?” The sign also has bunches of cotton balls attached to it.
“We value all students, expect all students to take responsibility for exhibiting that with their peers, and work in many ways to build up each other as a community of caring individuals,” the school’s principal wrote. “This incident is disappointing, to say the least, and directly conflicts with who we are.”
According to WCCO, some students said the post was allegedly a “joke” between the two involved in the proposal.
“They were supposedly really good friends and he asked her in a different way, so they have two different stories and we don’t know the truth and I don’t think we’ll ever know the truth,” senior Genesis Rivera told WCOO.
The school said it would provide “additional support” to students at school on Monday and told parents to encourage their children to take advantage of the services.
“We are committed to working with our students in a manner that supports each of them as individuals and helps build up our community moving forward,” the letter wrote.
