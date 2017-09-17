19 arrested, dozens of businesses damaged in second night of protests near St. Louis

More Videos 0:46 Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims describes a new online tool for emergencies Pause 2:13 What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street? 1:02 Big changes are underway in the Tower District 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 0:18 Here's what 400 scrambled eggs look like at Batter Up 3:57 Fresno State center Aaron Mitchell postgame at No. 6 Washington 0:47 Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 1:39 Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 2:51 Watch this actor sing while blindfolded and on roller skates 1:31 Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Agitators smash windows in Delmar Loop as Stockley protests turn violent Warning: Explicit language. At about 11 p.m. Saturday, agitators began smashing windows of businesses up and down Delmar Boulevard. Police warned protesters to disperse or risk being arrested or targeted with chemical munitions. Warning: Explicit language. At about 11 p.m. Saturday, agitators began smashing windows of businesses up and down Delmar Boulevard. Police warned protesters to disperse or risk being arrested or targeted with chemical munitions. Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

