Two GOP senators oppose healthcare bill, killing it for now

Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Jerry Moran said Monday evening they would not vote to advance the GOP healthcare bill, essentially killing the legislation in its current form.
Lee, of Utah, and Moran, of Kansas, tweeted that they could not support the Senate’s bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Without their support, the bill would not receive enough votes to pass a procedural hurdle and reach the floor for debate.
My colleague @JerryMoran and I will not support the MTP to this version of BCRA #HealthcareBill— Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 18, 2017
For the same reasons I could not support the previous version of this bill, I cannot support this one. #HealthcareBill— Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) July 18, 2017
Moran said in a statement that the Better Care Reconciliation Act, or BCRA as the Republican bill is being called, doesn’t address what he says are the fundamental issues with Obamacare.
“We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy,” Moran said. “We must now start fresh with an open legislative process to develop innovative solutions that provide greater personal choice, protections for pre-existing conditions, increased access and lower overall costs for Kansans.”
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky announced Sunday that the bill would be indefinitely delayed following news that Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., would remain at home recovering from surgery to remove a blood clot. McConnell had expected to vote on it this week and needed McCain’s vote.
Republicans need at least 50 votes — Vice President Mike Pence would break a tie — to pass their repeal and replace effort. But senators remain divided on the bill, with some saying it doesn’t do enough to roll back former President Barack Obama’s signature legislation, and others arguing it is too harsh and will kick their constituents off their current plans. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky had already announced their opposition to the bill.
After its initial effort failed to garner enough votes, the House passed its repeal and replace effort in May. The Senate has also struggled to follow through on Republicans’ main campaign promise, with McConnell delaying a vote on the Senate version originally scheduled to take place before the July 4 congressional recess. Changes were made to that bill in attempt to get everyone in the party on board, but Lee’s and Moran’s announcements Monday demonstrate the difficulty in getting the entire Republican caucus to back the same bill.
Several other senators remain undecided. The Congressional Budget Office has yet to issue its score of the bill, which will determine how much it will cost and how it will impact the number of people currently insured under Obamacare.
President Donald Trump tweeted Monday night that Republicans should abandon the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare at the same time.
Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017
Comments