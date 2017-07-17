These two items were reported stolen from Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in locating them.
Antique items stolen from Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help to locate two antique items recently stolen from Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad.

A locomotive draw bar, from the early 1900s, was stolen outside the railroad’s museum, the sheriff’s office reported Sunday in a release. A locomotive ID badge from a train that was in use at the railroad, with the words “3306 LIMA LOCOTOMIVE WORKS INCORPORATED FEBRUARY 1927,” was stolen from inside the museum.

The sheriff’s office said the items are important Madera County historical artifacts.

If a member of the public has information about the whereabouts of either item, they’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at (559) 675-7770. Callers may remain anonymous.

“Please help us recover these important pieces of Madera County history,” the sheriff’s office said.

