Read Senate Republicans’ latest version of the health care bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., already has two Republican senators who probably won’t vote for his health care bill. He can’t afford to lose any more.

McConnell published a second version of that bill Thursday in hopes the new bill would be able to garner more support than the first one. The two who already seem certain to vote “no” are Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. Paul has said he takes issue with the version because it doesn’t go far enough to repeal Obamacare, and Collins said she’s not willing to vote for a bill that will toss millions off insurance coverage through cuts to Medicaid.

The new bill only offers moderate changes to the Senate’s first version, which McConnell yanked off the Senate floor two weeks ago to avoid certain defeat. Changes include holding down insurance costs and keeping taxes on the wealthy that the previous version eliminated, according to the New York Times. It still includes cuts to Medicaid but also added provisions that would keep cuts from being as severe in the event of a public health emergency.

McConnell announced over the weekend that the Senate would be working for at least two weeks of the typical August recess to address a long legislative to-do list.

President Donald Trump has said in an interview that he will be “very angry” if the Senate is unable to pass a health care bill.