Man trapped inside an ATM slips notes to customers begging for help

Imagine going to the ATM to get some cash, and hearing a faint voice from inside the machine.
Then, a note is passed through the receipt slot asking for help.
Has to be a joke, right?
Apparently not.
About 2 p.m. Wednesday, a contractor got trapped inside a Corpus Christi Bank of America branch while changing a lock inside a room that connects to the drive-through ATM machine.
“He leaves his phone in his truck, he's installing a new lock on the door, and he gets locked inside the building where the ATM is,” said Corpus Christi Police Senior Officer Richard Olden to Corpus Christi television station KRIS.
With no way out, the repairman turned to the ATM for help.
Customers were using the machine to make withdrawals so he started slipping notes through the receipt slot saying, “Please Help. I'm stuck in here, and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss,” according to police.
One person took the pleas seriously and called authorities. But Olden told the Corpus Christi television station they intially thought it was a prank.
“We come out here, and sure enough we can hear a little voice coming from the machine. So we are thinking this is a joke. It's got to be a joke,” Olden said.
The contractor’s supervisor eventually showed up and police had to knock down a door to get the repairman out of the ATM room.
“Everyone is OK, but you will never see this in your life, that somebody was stuck in the ATM. It was just crazy,” Olden said.
