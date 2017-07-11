She told her boss she was taking a ‘mental health’ day, and people love his response

Fresno County Sheriff honors officers hurt in 2016 jail shooting

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, honored Fresno County correctional officers Juanita Davila and Toamalama Scanlan, who were shot and wounded in a jailhouse confrontation with a convicted felon in 2016. Also honored were other correctional officers and sheriff’s deputies who came to their aid. Scanlan, still recovering from his injuries, was unable to attend and was represented by his son and daughter.