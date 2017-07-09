William Rian Adams
July 09, 2017 8:52 AM

Priest in a red Corvette pulls out a gun during a road-rage incident, police say

By Abbie Bennett

A North Carolina priest was arrested last week after he allegedly pointed a gun at another vehicle on the Florida Turnpike in a road-rage incident.

According to the Palm Beach Post, William Rian Adams, 35, of Fletcher, NC, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on July 6.

Adams allegedly pointed a Glock-22 handgun at two people in another vehicle on the turnpike in Martin County, Fla., near Palm City. He posted $15,000 bail at the Martin County Jail.

Online records showed Adams has been the rector of Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, just south of Asheville, since September.

Adams was driving a red Chevy Corvette, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The priest tried to brake-check a Chevy Silverado pickup truck that was closely following his car. But when the driver of the pickup tried to go around Adams, he pointed a handgun at the two people in the truck, the highway patrol reported.

Florida troopers pulled Adams over shortly after the people in the truck called police.

Adams told investigators that the truck pulled alongside his car, someone in the truck rolled down a window, started screaming and threw a drink at his car. Adams told officials he had a gun, but said it wasn’t loaded and was kept under his passenger seat, according to the highway patrol.

