Mike Mozart Creative Commons
Mike Mozart Creative Commons

Latest News

Clif Bars recalled for undeclared nuts following complaints of allergies

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

July 06, 2017 6:43 AM

Those with nut allergies and Clif Bar affinities beware – certain bars are being recalled for undeclared nuts.

Clif Bar & Company issued a voluntary recall on Wednesday after it received a “small number” of consumer complaints about undeclared nuts in certain bars. The company said no illnesses associated with the recall have been confirmed, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The types of nuts include peanuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts.

The flavors affected include chocolate mint, chocolate peanut butter, protein chocolate chip and protein chocolate mint. The products were sold to retail stores and online throughout the U.S.

Clif Bar & Company asked consumers to return the affected products to where they purchased them for a full refund.

Specific products affected are:

  • 18-count Variety Pack Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mint with expiration date Feb. 8, 2018
  • Kid Zbar Protein 30-count Variety Pack with expiration date Oct. 15, 2017
  • Chocolate Mint 12-count, 6-pack and 7-pack with expiration date April 23, 2018
  • Snack Size Chocolate Mint 200-count with expiration date April 23, 2018
  • Kid ZBar Protein Chocolate Chip 150-pack, 10-pack and 5 pack with expiration date April 23, 2018
  • Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint 150-pack, 10-pack and 5-pack with expiration date April 23, 2018

More Videos

Cam Newton apology: 'Word choice was extremely degrading ... towards women' 1:49

Cam Newton apology: 'Word choice was extremely degrading ... towards women'

Pause
California sex offender registry: Is there an unfair standard? 0:48

California sex offender registry: Is there an unfair standard?

Dinuba's Marcus McMaryion energizes Fresno State 2:03

Dinuba's Marcus McMaryion energizes Fresno State

Buchanan girls take shot at the best in Clovis Invitational cross country 1:37

Buchanan girls take shot at the best in Clovis Invitational cross country

Truck drivers protest in Fresno for fair wages and improved regulations 0:53

Truck drivers protest in Fresno for fair wages and improved regulations

Watch Fresno native James Barre's music video 'Don't Say' 2:59

Watch Fresno native James Barre's music video 'Don't Say'

It's wristbands for all on Friday and Saturday as The Big Fresno Fair adds security measures 0:56

It's wristbands for all on Friday and Saturday as The Big Fresno Fair adds security measures

How to respond if you receive a robocall 1:33

How to respond if you receive a robocall

Take a tour of the new Kenji's Teriyaki Grill 1:00

Take a tour of the new Kenji's Teriyaki Grill

Two bodies successfully recovered from car in the Kings River 4:04

Two bodies successfully recovered from car in the Kings River

  • What to do if you think you have a recalled product

    There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numb

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numb

Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  