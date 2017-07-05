Rep. Scalise readmitted to ICU during recovery from congressional baseball practice shooting

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., has been readmitted to the intensive care unit over concerns of an infection. Scalise was shot last month during a congressional baseball practice.
The congressman had been discharged from the intensive care unit on June 23 and was listed in fair condition. MedStar Washington Hospital Center said Wednesday evening that Scalise was in serious condition and further updates would be provided on Thursday.
Scalise was shot the morning of June 14 while practicing with other Republicans for the annual congressional baseball game, a charity event in Washington. The bullet entered his hip and traveled to his other hip, leading to damage in his bone,s internal organs and blood vessels. He underwent multiple surgeries.
Four others, including two Capitol Police Officers, were also wounded in the shooting. They were present at the practice in Alexandria, Virginia, because Scalise's leadership position as the House Majority Whip warrants a security detail. Capitol Police were armed and shot the attacker, James Hodgkinson, who died at the hospital from his wounds. Hodgkinson, of Belleville, Illinois, had been living outside Washington for several months.
His wife believed he had traveled to the area to focus on tax issues. Hodkinson’s social media profiles contained posts with anti-Republican and anti-President Donald Trump sentiments.
Correction: This article originally stated Scalise was re-admitted to the hospital. He has not been discharged from the hospital since arriving there after the shooting. He was re-admitted to the ICU.
