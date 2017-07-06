Should California renovate part of the Capitol – or tear it down?

Today members of the California Senate and Assembly Rules committees will meet for a hearing in the same room for the first time since 2002.
What special topic prompted the rare appearance of both sides of the Joint Rules Committee? The future of the Capitol annex, an outdated building that houses the offices of most of the 120 lawmakers in Sacramento.
The Capitol annex hasn’t been significantly renovated since it was constructed in 1952, despite longstanding gripes that a structure dreamed up in an era of typewriters no longer meets the needs of a modern-day Legislature.
The Department of General Services reports that the building’s systems – heating and cooling, electrical and plumbing, to name a few – are well beyond their expected life cycle. The state says the annex contains asbestos, lead-based paint and other hazardous materials. It isn’t exactly compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, either.
“We know we need to do something,” said Debra Gravert, chief administrative officer for the Joint Rules Committee. “We have no idea what it’s going to cost, but we have a house that is falling apart and we need to fix it.”
A law signed last year authorizes the Joint Rules Committee, headed by Assemblyman Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, to decide whether to renovate or tear down the deteriorated structure.
The hearing, which starts at 10 a.m. in room 4202 of the Capitol, launches the process of figuring it all out. David Hart, whose architecture firm MOCA worked on the renovation of the Minnesota State Capitol, is expected to present and answer questions.
The joint committee will convene two additional meetings before the session ends in September.
WORTH REPEATING: “They would much rather talk about Donald Trump’s latest tweet.”
– Republican David Hadley, announcing his candidacy for California governor by arguing Democrats are ignoring problems with education, high taxes and poverty
PROTESTS: Union members, clergy and people with disabilities are expected to visit the district offices of three California Republicans in Congress to urge their opposition to the Senate health care proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare. Caregivers in SEIU Local 2015 are organizing the protests, which target U.S. Reps. Paul Cook in Yucaipa, Steve Knight in Santa Clarita and David Valadao in Hanford beginning at 11 p.m.
NEW LEADERSHIP: George Kieffer, a partner in the Los Angeles office of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, took over as the new chair of the University of California Board of Regents on July 1. Kieffer, a UC Santa Barbara and UCLA graduate, steps in to succeed Monica Lozano as the UC system continues to deal with the fallout from a damning state audit released earlier this year. The board voted in May to hire an independent group to probe accusations that UC interfered in the audit process.
MUST-READ: They’re at it again. After changing recall laws through the Legislature, Senate Democrats are urging the state’s campaign watchdog to reverse a longstanding stance on contribution limits to again benefit Sen. Josh Newman, D-Fullerton.
