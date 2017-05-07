Plane catches on fire on runway at Madera Airport

A crop duster plane caught on fire Sunday on the runway of the Madera Municipal Airport.
Pilot Stephen Streeter was attempting to take off to begin spraying insecticide on his crops when the engine on his agriculture plane dropped and caused the plane to swerve, according to KFSN-TV.
The pilot then escaped just in time before the plane burst in flames.
Pilot Stephen Streeter, whose crop duster plane caught on fire shortly after a failed attempt to take off
“It basically started sliding sideways,” Streeter told KFSN. “Things went downhill from there.”
The plane veered into a field near the runway. Fire crews contained the fire and no one was injured.
Aircraft pilots are considered the third most dangerous jobs, according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor report from 2011.
