Before taking stage Sunday, comedian Daniel Tosh has message for Fresno

Comedian Daniel Tosh might only be in town for a brief period leading into his show Sunday.
But he already has something funny to say about Fresno.
Hours before his performance at the Save Mart Center, Tosh tweeted a photo of the Fresno State facility to show the size and the emptiness of the Save Mart Center parking lots.
He even tagged Fresno State, which later retweeted it.
fresno, i'm saving you a parking spot. see you tonight for the last show of the tour!! @fresno_state pic.twitter.com/3y7TmVtJA2— daniel tosh (@danieltosh) May 7, 2017
“Fresno, I’m saving you a parking spot,” Tosh tweeted. “See you tonight for the last show of the tour!!”
The tweet generated hundreds of likes and retweets.
One follower tweeted back a clever message at Tosh: “As a young man Daniel dreamed of being like the greats. Bishop, Rickles, Berle. And yes, he dreamed of performing in Fresno. God is good!”
Tickets remain for Daniel Tosh’s showing Sunday at Save Mart Center. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
Prices ranged from $56 to $72 on ticketmaster.com. For higher-end seating, including on the floor near the stage, tickets were still available on stubhub.com.
Tosh is a comedian, actor and television host known for deliberately offensive but funny jokes. His show “Tosh.0” airs on Comedy Central.
He is making the final top of a 22-city tour that targeted college towns around the nation.
Fresno and San Jose were the only California cities scheduled for Tosh’s tour.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: (559) 441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
