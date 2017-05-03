Latest News

Bicyclist's body found west of Highway 99 in apparent hit-run crash

By Jim Guy

Fresno police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a bicyclist early Wednesday morning west of Highway 99 on Olive Avenue near Marks Avenue.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Officers found the victim on the south side of the roadway. The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.

Fresno County sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said the coroner’s officers are notifying the victim’s family and the name of the victim would be released later.

