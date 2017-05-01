Latest News

May 01, 2017 11:40 AM

Rescuers search for Woodlake man who fell in Kaweah

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

An 18-year-old Woodlake man is missing after falling into the Middle Fork of the Kaweah River, officials from Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks reported Monday.

The man was identified as Tomas Martinez. The incident took place Sunday afternoon.

Officials at the parks warned that as temperatures warm, melting snowpacks are making for high, rough waters. Visitors should be cautious about approaching rivers and slick rocks on the shoreline.

The park service is being assisted in the search for Martinez by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the Tulare County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

